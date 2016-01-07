DAR ES SALAAM, Jan 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
T anzania's newly appointed prime minister has warned doctors who
perform illegal abortions that they will face the sack and
possible imprisonment in a crackdown on such operations which
are believed to be happening widely across the country.
The government warning follows reports that doctors in
public and private hospitals in the east African nation are
routinely accepting payments to perform abortions, and studies
that show high rates of complications from illegal abortions.
Abortion is illegal in Tanzania except when performed to
save a woman's life and is punishable by up to 14 years in jail.
Tanzania has one of the world's highest maternal mortality
rates, at 454 deaths per 100,000 live births, according to
United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) figures.
Government officials say most of these deaths are due
to abortion-related complications. Women unable to access safe
abortion services may try to terminate a pregnancy themselves or
turn to illegal clinics which can endanger their lives.
Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa told doctors at Ruvuma
Regional Hospital in the southern highlands to stop performing
abortions on girls and women or they will be sacked and charged
according to the law.
"These unlawful acts are totally unacceptable, doctors who
entertain this behaviour will not be spared," he told doctors
and medical workers during a surprise visit to the hospital this
week. "I don't want to hear labour rooms are being used for
terminating pregnancies."
HUNDREDS OF SECRET ABORTIONS
Majaliwa, who took office in November, told local health
authorities to investigate and identify any doctors disobeying
this order and take disciplinary action against them.
Hospital-based data suggests that hundreds of abortions are
performed in secret in public and private hospitals in Tanzania
with medical workers often playing a role in organising them.
Although the government has taken various steps to crack
down on those who perform illegal abortions, critics say
the authorities do not have the capacity to probe, control and
prosecute those accused of the offence.
Studies have indicated that up to 60 percent of women
admitted to public hospitals with suspected miscarriages have in
fact undergone an abortion.
A 2012 survey conducted by Muhimbili University of Health
and Allied Sciences in Dar es Salaam indicated 33 percent of
women aged between 15-24 who had had an abortion said it was
done by an untrained practitioner.
In Tanzania and other parts of eastern Africa, there were an
estimated 2.4 million unsafe abortions in 2008, 36 unsafe
abortions per 1,000 women of reproductive age, the highest rate
of any region in Africa, according to the Guttmacher Institute
which conducts research on sexual and reproductive health in
Tanzania.
"The government must take real action against these
abortionists, not just warnings. How many lives must be lost
before these quacks are actually taken to task?" Gema Akilimali,
a women's rights activist with the Tanzania Gender Network
Programme, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
