DAR ES SALAAM, Oct. 29 The World Bank will lend Tanzania $255 million to improve financial management and service provision in local government, the bank said on Monday.

The nation of 42 million people is among Africa's biggest per capita aid recipients. In its 2012/13 (July-June) budget of 15.12 trillion shillings, Tanzania says it is expecting to receive 3.16 trillion shillings through grants and concessional loans.

Poverty remains widespread in east Africa's second-biggest economy, despite stable macroeconomic performance.

"Tanzania is urbanising rapidly and 25 percent of Tanzanians are already living in cities, a number that is expected to rise to over 40 percent of the country's population by 2030," Philippe Dongier, World Bank Country Director for Tanzania said in a statement.

"Improving access to services in urban areas is critical for improving the quality of life of ordinary Tanzanian citizens and reducing poverty."

The World Bank said in a separate statement it would give Tanzania another $25 million to improve the delivery of seeds and fertiliser to some 300,000 farmers.

The lender said it would also give Tanzania another $30 million to help farmers get the latest agricultural knowledge, farm technology and irrigation infrastructure. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by George Obulutsa and William Maclean)