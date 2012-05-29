* World's fastest-selling title, "Diablo 3", shut down on
Taobao
* Sellers, buyers play with keywords to navigate murky rules
* Activision Blizzard sold 3.5 million units on launch day
SHANGHAI, May 29 Chinese gamers looking to buy
Activision Blizzard's hit game "Diablo 3" ahead of its
official China launch are using keywords like "America's big
pineapple" to search for the game online after the country's
leading e-commerce platform shut down sales at the request of
the government.
Taobao Marketplace, Alibaba Group's top consumer-to-consumer
e-commerce website, announced on Monday it would ban the
unlicenced sale of computer games and items found in games that
have not been approved by China's Ministry of Culture,
specifically mentioning "Diablo 3," which is the fastest-selling
game of all time, according to its maker.
The ban cuts off a key channel in which Chinese gamers can
buy unlicenced versions of the fantasy role-playing game from
Taiwan. Video games in China have to be approved by the Ministry
of Culture and the General Administration of Press and
Publication before they can be officially launched.
NetEase Inc, Activision Blizzard's partner in
China, said "Diablo 3" is currently under review by Chinese
authorities and an official launch date would depend on when
approval is granted. Game makers often have to alter their
titles to comply with Chinese censors.
China has a global reputation for pirated videos and fake
goods and game sellers know how to navigate around the often
murky regulations to capitalise on the popularity of games and
other media products.
Sellers on the Taobao Marketplace have resorted to using
words like "big pineapple" that sound like Diablo in Mandarin to
help buyers find the game. Other vendors are even attaching
pictures of pineapples to their listings.
"Diablo 3" is the fastest-selling computer game of all time,
Activision Blizzard said, with 3.5 million units sold in the
first 24 hours after its May 15 launch. The previous PC game
that held the record was a "World of Warcraft" expansion set
called "World of Warcraft Cataclysm" that was released in 2010
and sold 3.3 million units on its first day.
China is the world's largest Internet market with more than
450 million users and more than 300 million play online games.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Matt
Driskill)