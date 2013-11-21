BRIEF-Peabody Energy Q4 diluted EPS net loss $11.13
* Peabody Energy Corp - qtrly diluted EPS net loss attributable to common stockholders $11.13
Nov 21 Taomee Holdings Ltd : * Reports unaudited third quarter 2013 financial results * Q3 revenue $15.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $13.1 million * Sees Q4 2013 revenue $10.2 million to $10.7 million * Says net income attributable to holders of ordinary shares in the third
quarter of 2013 was US$2.4 million * Q3 earnings per share $0.06/ads * Q3 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $13.1 million -- Thomson
* Q3 earnings per share $0.06/ads * Q3 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $13.1 million
* Naked Brand - on March 9 entered into amendment no. 2 to LOI, dated Dec 19, 2016, entered by co, Bendon Limited regarding proposed business combination
* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. Announces increase in maximum payment amount with respect to tender offers for certain of its unsecured notes