BRUSSELS Dec 19 EU antitrust regulators raided Brussels Airlines and TAP Portugal last week on suspicion the carriers' code-sharing agreements may have breached EU rules, the European Commission said on Monday.

The European Union executive opened an investigation into the issue in February.

"The Commission has concerns that the agreements may go further than the sale of seats on routes where the two companies are expected to compete," it said in a statement.

It said the deals were already a departure from the more common form of code-sharing in the industry, whereby an airline sells seats on a partner's flights on routes where it does not itself operate.

Brussels Airlines confirmed the inspection at its premises last week. A spokesman said the carrier was fully cooperating with the investigation.