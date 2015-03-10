Canada's SNC-Lavalin offers to buy WS Atkins for 2,080p/shr
April 3 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc has offered to buy British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins for 2,080 pence per share, Atkins said on Monday.
MADRID, March 10 The executive chairman of Spanish airline Iberia, Luis Gallego, said on Tuesday that Portuguese flagship airline TAP was not a priority for Iberia's owner International Airlines Group (IAG) when asked at an event if IAG would be interested in buying the airline.
The Portuguese government announced in December a re-launch of a privatisation of TAP, in which it plans to sell a 61 percent stake to one or more large investors. (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; editing by Sarah Morris)
DUBAI, April 3 State-run Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has started two weeks of negotiations with international contractors to clarify bids to expand the Sitra oil refinery, estimated to cost around $5 billion.