MADRID, March 10 The executive chairman of Spanish airline Iberia, Luis Gallego, said on Tuesday that Portuguese flagship airline TAP was not a priority for Iberia's owner International Airlines Group (IAG) when asked at an event if IAG would be interested in buying the airline.

The Portuguese government announced in December a re-launch of a privatisation of TAP, in which it plans to sell a 61 percent stake to one or more large investors. (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; editing by Sarah Morris)