ROME, Sept 26 The intergovernmental agreement
for building the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) gas project that
will link Italy, Greece and Albania will be signed in New York
on Thursday, a spokesman for Italy's Foreign Ministry said on
Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday a government source had said the
signing would be on Friday.
TAP is one of a number of competing projects to carry gas
from Azerbaijan's giant Shah Deniz II field to Europe which is
keen to reduce its dependence on existing suppliers including
Russia.
TAP's shareholders are EGL of Switzerland (42.5 percent),
Norway's Statoil (42.5 percent) and E.ON Ruhrgas of
Germany (15 percent).
Italian utility Enel has shown an interest in the
project.
TAP has been criticised for its lack of Italian partners,
with some analysts arguing that a pipeline into Italy would
never secure political backing without involvement of an Italian
company as investor in the project.
Producers in the Shah Deniz II field in Azerbaijan, led by
BP and Statoil, plan to ship around 16 billion cubic
metres (bcm) a year through Turkey into Europe from 2017 or
2018.