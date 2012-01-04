LISBON Jan 4 TAP, Portugal's
soon-to-be-privatised flagship carrier, said passenger numbers
rose 7 percent last year to 9.75 million, a record.
TAP, expected to post a full-year loss, also said on
Wednesday its seat occupancy rate rose 1.8 percentage points in
2011 to 76.3 percent.
"TAP transported in 2011 9.75 million passengers and
registered an occupancy rate of 76.3 percent, which makes last
year the best ever for the company in terms of these two
indicators," TAP said.
In December, chief executive Fernando Pinto said the airline
was likely to end 2011 with a loss after a record profit of 62
million euros in 2010 due to a 40 percent surge in fuel costs.
The government has promised to privatise TAP, possibly this
year, under the terms of a 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout.
International Airlines Group (IAG), formed by the
merger of British Airways and Iberia, said in October it would
look at TAP when the Portuguese government starts the formal
sale process, its Brazilian routes being of particular interest
to IAG.
Brazil's TAM is also seen as a possible bidder
for TAP.
