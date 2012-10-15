* TAP says updating documents

* TAP provides one of two possible routes for Azeri gas to EU

MILAN Oct 15 The southern Italian region of Puglia is reconsidering opposition to plans by the TAP pipeline project to bring Azeri gas to Italy after the consortium sent new documents to authorities in Rome, the Puglia environment head told Reuters.

A vote against the project was taken because of the risk of a serious accident in an area already heavily industrialised, Puglia's environment chief Lorenzo Nicastro said on Monday.

"But it seems that TAP has sent new documents to the government. When we get these, we will issue a new opinion in light of what they contain," Nicastro said.

A spokesman for TAP, who asked not to be named, confirmed TAP was "updating" documents submitted and looked forward to "a decision based on a full set of documentation".

TAP, which will land in Italy on the Puglia coast, is one of two projects short-listed to connect with a link across Turkey carrying gas from Azerbaijan's giant Shah Deniz II field to the European Union, which would reduce dependency on Russia.

Its shareholders are EGL of Switzerland (42.5 percent), Norway's Statoil (42.5 percent) and E.ON Ruhrgas of Germany (15 percent).

Italy's biggest utility Enel has said it might be interested in taking part in TAP as the government seeks to bring on board an Italian partner.

While the opinion expressed by the Puglia region on the TAP project is not binding, the government has a duty to listen to it.

Grassroots opposition, at times violent, has triggered delays to many projects, such as the high-speed train link between France and Italy.

Rome is trying to cut red tape and simplify the permitting process for infrastructure projects, especially in the energy sector as it seeks to turn Italy into a European gas hub.

Earlier this year, British gas producer BG Group threatened to shelve plans to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Puglia after failing for 11 years to obtain all the necessary permits.