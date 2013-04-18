* Shah Deniz consortium to decide in June in Azeri gas
pipeline
* EU foreign ministers to debate energy security
* Oettinger says EU must show 'solidarity'
By Barbara Lewis and Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, April 18 EU ministers must avoid
fruitless debate over which of two rival pipeline projects is
the way to cut reliance on Russian gas and both pipelines could
be built one day, EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said
in a letter seen by Reuters.
The EU executive is anxious to present a united front, while
dominant supplier Russia attempts a divide-and-rule strategy by
negotiating gas supplies with individual EU member states with
conflicting interests.
The bloc has been seeking to bring in non-Russian gas to
improve energy security after pricing spats between Russia and
the Ukraine disrupted some exports to the European Union.
It is looking to the giant Shah Deniz gas field in
Azerbaijan as a near-term solution and in June, the Shah Deniz
consortium is expected to choose one of the two pipelines vying
to ship its gas -- Nabucco West or the Trans Adriatic Pipeline
(TAP).
"What we most need to avoid is a discussion on the relative
merits of Nabucco West and TAP," Oettinger wrote in a letter to
EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton, warning that could
lead to "a needless split in European solidarity".
"Current independent forecasts suggest that additional
import capacities will be needed, so that both projects could
eventually be realised."
The European Commission, the EU executive, was long regarded
as pro-Nabucco, but its official stance is that it favours
neither project and aims only to diversify supplies to improve
energy security.
EU foreign ministers will debate the issue along with other
aspects of energy security at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday.
A briefing note to ministers points, for example, to the
need to use energy cooperation to forge closer political ties in
the volatile areas of the Caucasus, central Asia and the Middle
East.
SHAH DENIZ DECISION
Russia, angry over Europe's efforts to diversify, supplies
around 30 percent of all EU gas imports, including nearly 100
percent in some EU states.
Relations have been further soured by EU efforts to enforce
a law that obliges Russia to sell off infrastructure and an EU
competition case against Russia's gas export monopoly Gazprom.
The briefing note for Monday's meeting, also seen by
Reuters, says it is up to the "commercial actors" in the Shah
Deniz consortium to decide.
But, it says, "one of the criteria for that decision is the
extent to which a pipeline contributes to European Union policy
objectives".
The Nabucco West project slices through the most
Russian-reliant regions of central and Eastern Europe.
It would ship gas from Turkey's western border via Bulgaria,
Romania, Hungary and into the Baumgarten hub in Austria.
Analysts say the advantages of TAP, which would run through
Albania and Greece into Italy, include a less state-dominated
shareholder structure and it has appeal in debt-ridden Greece as
a private sector injection of capital and jobs.
TAP's shareholders are Swiss energy company Axpo,
Norway's Statoil and Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas
. Its rival Nabucco West includes Austria's OMV
, Hungary's MOL, Turkey's Botas and Romania's
Transgaz. RWE sold its stake to OMV.
Shareholders in Nabucco West are in talks to add at least
one other European company to the project.
The Shah Deniz consortium, which comprises BP,
Statoil, Azeri energy company SOCAR and Total, has a
50-percent equity option in both TAP and Nabucco.
Production from the second phase of the giant Shah Deniz gas
field is expected to begin in 2018 or 2019 and rise to 16
billion cubic metres (bcm) per year, with 10 bcm earmarked for
Europe and 6 bcm for Turkey.
Russia's response to Nabucco and TAP is the massive South
Stream project to bypass Ukraine and carry around 60 bcm.
The note to EU foreign ministers says that should this
project eventually go ahead, the aim would be for it to be "in
full compliance with European Union law."