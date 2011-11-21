(Fixes Mitsubishi UFJ's stock symbol in second graf)
DUBAI Nov 21 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co
(TAQA) has launched a tender offer for its $1.5
billion bond maturing 2012 and mandated four banks for a new
bond issue to partly refinance the existing debt maturity.
TAQA, which is 75 percent owned by the government of Abu
Dhabi, has picked Bank of America, RBS, Standard
Chartered and Mitsubishi UFJ to arrange
investor meetings in Asia, London and the U. S. after which the
company may issue a bond under its global medium term notes
programme, "subject to market conditions."
Roadshows kick off in Hong Kong on Nov. 24 and conclude in
Boston on Nov. 30, arranging banks said in an announcement, seen
by Reuters.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal, Editing by Dinesh Nair)