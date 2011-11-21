* TAQA announces roadshows for potential new dollar bond
* Tender offer price set at 103.75
* Move seen to extend debt maturities, control overall debt
levels
(Adds quotes, share price, details; changes dateline to Abu
Dhabi)
ABU DHABI, Nov 21 Abu Dhabi National
Energy Co (TAQA) has launched a tender offer to buy
back its $1.5 billion bond maturing October 2012 and has
enlisted four banks to help with a possible new bond issue to
partly refinance the maturing debt.
TAQA, which is 75 percent owned by the government of Abu
Dhabi, has picked Bank of America, RBS, Standard
Chartered and Mitsubishi UFJ to arrange
investor meetings in Asia, London and the United States after
which the company may issue a bond under its global medium term
notes programme, subject to market conditions.
Roadshows kick off in Hong Kong on Nov. 24 and conclude in
Boston on Nov. 30, arranging banks said in an announcement, seen
by Reuters.
Citi and RBS are arranging the tender, which is being
offered to bondholders at a price of 103.75. The 5.62 percent
October 2012 bond was bid at 103.150 just after
the tender announcement on Monday, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
"TAQA has bonds maturing - we are offering to buy them back
from investors," an official at TAQA told Reuters, requesting
anonymity.
Last month, TAQA's chief financial officer said the company
had secured regulatory approval for its 3.5 billion ($1.1
billion) Malaysian ringgit bond programme, but may also tap the
conventional bond market next year to refinance debts.
TAQA's debt includes $3.5 billion in maturing bonds and $500
million in bank credit. The company had a debt ratio of 79
percent with a stated target of 70 percent.
No further details on the size or maturity of the new bonds
are likely to surface ahead of the roadshows, but buying back
near-term bonds and issuing new notes will extend the company's
maturity profile and keep debt levels under control.
"It's all about debt management, to benefit their overall
debt position. Combined with the new issue it will take out the
near-term maturity so, effectively, it is raising new money to
repay the existing debt," said a source at an arranging bank.
Shares in TAQA are nearly 18 percent down this year although
its third-quarter profit more than doubled, aided by higher
crude oil prices.
TAQA, along with state-owned investment vehicles
International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC), Mubadala
and Tourism Development and Investment Co (TDIC), is
considered one of Abu Dhabi's strategic companies.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal and David French; Additional
reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Dinesh Nair and Greg
Mahlich)