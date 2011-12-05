DUBAI Dec 5 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co
(TAQA), the state-run oil and gas utility firm, is
aiming to raise at least $1 billion from a two-tranche bond
sale, with pricing due on Monday, a document from the arranging
banks, seen by Reuters, showed.
Guidance for the long five-year tranche maturing 2017 is set
at 350 basis points over 5-year U.S. Treasuries and 412.5 bps
over 10-year Treasuries for the portion maturing 2021.
Both tranches are indicated as benchmark-sized, meaning at
least $500 million each.
Bank of America, RBS, Standard Chartered
and Mitsubishi UFJ are arranging the deal.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal, Editing by Dinesh Nair)