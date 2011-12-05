DUBAI Dec 5 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA), the state-run oil and gas utility firm, is aiming to raise at least $1 billion from a two-tranche bond sale, with pricing due on Monday, a document from the arranging banks, seen by Reuters, showed.

Guidance for the long five-year tranche maturing 2017 is set at 350 basis points over 5-year U.S. Treasuries and 412.5 bps over 10-year Treasuries for the portion maturing 2021.

Both tranches are indicated as benchmark-sized, meaning at least $500 million each.

Bank of America, RBS, Standard Chartered and Mitsubishi UFJ are arranging the deal. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal, Editing by Dinesh Nair)