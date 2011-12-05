* New TAQA bond due to price Monday; to refinance existing
debt
* Target size is $1.5 bln max - company
* Order books over $5 bln - sources
* Existing bonds sell-off after guidance released
(Recasts lead, adds TAQA, analyst comments)
By Rachna Uppal and Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, Dec 5 State-run Abu Dhabi
National Energy Co (TAQA) is seeking up to $1.5
billion from a two-part bond issue due later on Monday, a
spokesperson for the company said, as it raises funds to help
refinance upcoming debt.
Earlier, lead arrangers released initial guidance on the
bond maturing in 2017 and 2021 and indicated both tranches would
be benchmark-sized, meaning at least $500 million each.
"The transaction will be for a maximum of $1.5 billion total
between the two tranches," the spokesperson told Reuters in an
email.
TAQA, which is 75 percent owned by the government of Abu
Dhabi, last month said it would buy back a $1.5 billion bond
maturing October 2012 and enlisted four banks to sell new debt.
The company is a regular issuer of debt in global markets
and benefits from implicit backing from the Abu Dhabi government
as one of its strategic firms. Abu Dhabi holds over 90 percent
of the UAE's oil reserves.
"As a government-controlled investment entity, and as a
provider of the bulk of power and water to the Emirate, it is
pivotal to the viability of the UAE. It also has extensive
international investments," said John Bates, head of fixed
income at asset manager Silk Invest.
"Demand should be strong for this deal."
Market sources said arrangers had received orders of over $5
billion when books closed in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
PREMIUM
Guidance for the long five-year tranche maturing 2017 is set
at 350 basis points over 5-year U.S. Treasuries and 412.5 bps
over 10-year Treasuries for the portion maturing 2021.
The indicated guidance correlates to a yield of around 4.45
percent for the 2017 tranche and about 6.18 percent for the 2021
maturity, suggesting TAQA has had to pay a decent premium.
"Given the challenging environment, and also the fact that
TAQA is looking to raise a chunky amount from this transaction,
the premium which it is offering doesn't seem out of line," said
Chavan Bhogaita, head of markets strategy unit at National Bank
of Abu Dhabi.
"And the fact that this deal is linked to the tender offer
means that the issuer needs to provide some incentive for
investors to sell out of the existing issue and buy into the new
one."
TAQA's existing bonds fell after the guidance was released,
as investors made room for the new issue.
"The new ones look good, what remains to be seen is investor
appetite," said one regional fixed income trader.
TAQA's $500 million 6.165 percent 2017 maturity
was yielding about 4.5 percent on Monday, up from
4.42 percent on Friday, according to Reuters data. The yield on
its $1 billion 2016 maturity carrying a coupon of 5.875
percent rose to 3.944 percent on Monday from
3.682 percent on Friday.
Bank of America, RBS, Standard Chartered
and Mitsubishi UFJ are arranging the deal.
Last week, Qatar printed a $5 billion bond in a
three-tranche deal making it the biggest issue from the region
this year.
Like Qatar, TAQA is also going for a Reg S/144a deal which
makes it open to institutional U.S. investors.
"Abu Dhabi and Qatari credits are much sought-after, even
when the global pictures looks volatile," Silk Invest's Bates
said.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal and Stanley Carvalho; Editing by
Mark Potter)