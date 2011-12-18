(Corrects in second paragraph to show statement was issued to
Abu Dhabi bourse and not the Dubai bourse)
* TAQA North to sell oil and gas assets in southeast
Saskatchewan
* Sale expected to close in March 2012
DUBAI, Dec 18 - Abu Dhabi National Energy Co
(TAQA) has reached an agreement to sell some of its oil and gas
assets in Canada for an undisclosed amount, the company said on
Sunday.
TAQA North, a unit of the company, expects to close the sale
in March 2012, TAQA said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi
bourse.
The assets in southeastern Saskatchewan have current
production of about 4,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
TAQA, which is 75-percent owned by the government of Abu
Dhabi, has invested in a handful of Canadian companies in recent
years.
In October, it unveiled plans to invest C$46.6 million in
WesternZagros Resources, giving the Canadian-based oil
explorer much-needed financial breathing room as drilling draws
near for its next big well in Kurdistan in northern
Iraq.
The power and energy firm also operates power plants in
Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, India and the U.S. and aims to
start oil and gas operations in northern Africa.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon)