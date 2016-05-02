(Updates with ADNOC saying no agreement with TAQA)
By Stanley Carvalho and Tom Arnold
ABU DHABI/DUBAI May 1 Abu Dhabi National Energy
Co is considering whether to sell its overseas oil and
gas assets to another Abu Dhabi state-owned entity as it focuses
on its core business of power generation and water production,
sources told Reuters.
According to TAQA's 2015 annual report, the company has an
agreement with a "related party" under which, at the request of
TAQA, that party would buy all its oil and gas assets in North
America and Atrush in Iraqi Kurdistan, plus most of its assets
in Europe, at an agreed price.
The annual report didn't specify the price or the related
party. But the sources, who are close to TAQA but declined to be
named because the matter isn't public, said the company was now
considering exercising that option. TAQA declined to comment.
Loss-making TAQA, 75 percent owned by the government of Abu
Dhabi, has been scaling back investments overseas and cutting
costs to cope with the slump in crude oil prices.
Founded in 2005, TAQA went on an expansion drive to create
an energy giant to rival oil majors such as Exxon and BP.
Billions of dollars were spent acquiring assets in North
America, Britain, the Netherlands and Iraq.
But in the last two years it has suffered from the plunge of
global oil prices and huge debts taken on to fund its expansion.
TAQA's oil and gas assets were valued at 30.10 billion dirhams
($8.2 billion) at end-2015, its annual report showed.
Now it plans to focus on its core water and power business
and divest stakes in non-core assets, company officials have
said.
"TAQA's investment strategy hasn't worked as expected and
weak oil prices are forcing it to sell its oil and gas assets to
one of the Abu Dhabi government-related entities," one source
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The sources said they believed one of three Abu Dhabi state
entities might buy the assets: International Petroleum
Investment Co (IPIC),investment firm Mubadala, or Abu
Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC).
Contacted by Reuters, Mubadala and ADNOC said they did not
have any agreement to buy TAQA assets. IPIC declined to comment.
On Thursday, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'A' long-term
corporate credit rating of TAQA, although it said it considered
TAQA's stand-alone credit profile had weakened to 'B'.
S&P cited not only continued Abu Dhabi government support
for TAQA but also the agreement with the related party, which it
said gave the company "an option to sell most of its oil and gas
assets at book value".
This provides a floor to the value of the oil and gas
business and, "in our view, is further evidence of the financial
links between TAQA and the government," S&P added.
TAQA made a net loss of 1.8 billion dirhams in 2015, mainly
because of lower revenue from oil and gas. The company will not
pay a dividend for 2015, the third straight year it has not paid
shareholders. Its total debt stood at 74.3 billion dirhams at
end-2015.
In November, TAQA said it was aiming to develop domestic oil
and gas projects, leveraging on its overseas expertise; it
signed an agreement with ADNOC to develop oil and gas projects
within Abu Dhabi.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)