* Bergermeer's capacity could be doubled to add 4 bcm
* Expansion will depend on market fundamentals
* TAQA in talks to lease another 300 mln cu metres in
Bergermeer
By Ivana Sekularac
ALKMAAR, The Netherlands, Oct 29 Abu Dhabi
National Energy Co (TAQA) said it is in talks with the
Dutch government on changing the basis of gas transport tariffs
to make the 4.1 billion cubic metre (bcm) Bergermeer storage
facility competitive.
Bergermeer, along with a liquefied natural gas (LNG)
terminal in Rotterdam, is an important part of the Netherlands'
plan to become a European hub for distribution of imported
natural gas once the country stops exporting its own gas output
in 2025.
Jan Willem van Hoogstraten, managing director of TAQA's
Dutch branch, said on Monday that at present a company wanting
to use storage pays twice to enter the Dutch grid - once when
gas crosses into the Netherlands and once when it comes out of
storage.
"This situation is fairly unique," he said. "To make our
storage competitive we need to change that."
Hoogstraten said the capacity of the Bergermeer facility,
located in a depleted gas field that once held 16 billion cubic
metres of gas, could be doubled to meet demand for extra storage
once the biggest Dutch gas field at Groningen runs out after
2020.
"Technically expansion is possible. It will depend on market
fundamentals," he said.
TAQA, which is 75 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government,
has a 60 percent stake in the 800 million euro ($1
billion)Bergermeer project which will be partly operational in
April 2014 and will reach full capacity one year later, in April
2015.
Energie Beheer Nederland BV (ENB), a Dutch state-owned gas
company, owns the remainder.
Bergermeer would nearly double the Netherlands' gas storage
capacity and give it more flexibility in meeting fluctuating
demand in northwest Europe, for example in Belgium and the
northern parts of Germany and France.
Despite the Dutch government's commitment, the project has
faced delays and strong local opposition because of fears that
injecting gas into the depleted gas field - near Alkmaar in the
north west of the country - could cause strong earth tremors.
Prolonged licensing procedures has delayed the project,
which received Dutch government approval in 2011, for a year.
Russia's Gazprom has agreed to provide 4 billion
cubic metres of "cushion gas", which remains permanently in
storage to maintain pressure, in return for 1.9 billion cubic
metres of gas in storage.
Adri Pols, Bergermeer's commercial manager, said 75 percent
of the cushion gas has already been injected.
Statoil ASA, Vattenfall Energy Trading Netherlands and
France's EDF agreed last year with TAQA to lease a
total of more than 90 percent of the 1 bcm of annual storage
capacity made available in the first open season.
TAQA is currently in negotiations with customers to lease
another 300 million cubic metres in Bergermeer, Pols said.
Pols said the Netherlands and UK will be the most likely
markets for the gas stored in Bergermeer as the former gas field
is well connected to the gas transport network and is only 20 km
away from the BBL pipeline transporting gas to the UK.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Anthony Barker)