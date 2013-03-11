AMSTERDAM, March 11 Abu Dhabi National Energy
Company (TAQA) said on Monday it has signed a letter
of intent with four major banks allowing companies to use gas
stored in its giant Dutch storage project as collateral for
financial transactions.
Bergermeer, located in a depleted gas field, will reach full
capacity of 4.1 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2015.
It would nearly double the Netherlands' gas storage capacity
and give it more flexibility in meeting fluctuating demand in
northwest Europe, for example in Belgium and northern parts of
Germany and France.
"Gas injected in the summer would be used as collateral for
financing or would be the subject of repo arrangements until the
gas is withdrawn in winter, improving the working capital
position of customers," TAQA said in a statement.
Two Dutch major banks, Rabobank and ABN Amro, as well as
City and BNP Paribas, have signed a letter of
intent with TAQA.
TAQA, which is 75 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government,
holds a 60 percent stake in the 800 million euro ($1
billion)Bergermeer project while Energie Beheer Nederland BV
(ENB), a Dutch state-owned gas company, owns the remainder.
Statoil ASA, Vattenfall Energy Trading Netherlands and
France's EDF agreed with TAQA to lease a total of more
than 90 percent of the 1 bcm of annual storage capacity made
available in the first open season.
Russia's Gazprom has agreed to provide 4 billion
cubic metres of "cushion gas", which remains permanently in
storage to maintain pressure, in return for 1.9 billion cubic
metres of gas in storage.