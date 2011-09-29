ABU DHABI, Sept 29 Abu Dhabi National Energy Company said on Thursday a U.S. court had dismissed a lawsuit filed against the company last year by its former chief executive Peter Barker-Homek.

Barker-Homek sued the Abu Dhabi company in a U.S. court, alleging he was forced out for trying to stop kickbacks, bribery, accounting fraud and corruption. Barker-Homek alleged he was presented with a "severance agreement" to step down.

"TAQA, the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, today announces the dismissal of the United States lawsuit brought by former employee Peter Barker-Homek against TAQA, TAQA New World Inc. and TAQA General Manager, Carl Sheldon," the company said in a statement.

"The Opinion and Order, issued on September 28th by U.S. District Court Judge John Corbett O'Meara, grants the Defendants' motions to dismiss. The decision follows a hearing before Judge O'Meara in Michigan this past June," the statement said.

"Given the discrepancies and inaccuracies in the plaintiff's testimony, the court cannot fully credit it," the court ruling document seen by Reuters said.

TAQA is owned 75 percent by the Abu Dhabi government and invests in the energy sector globally. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)