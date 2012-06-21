* BNP Paribas, StanC and SocGen lead arranging int'l
facilities
* Project to finance expansion of Jorf Lasfar coal-fired
plant
* Asian export credit agencies participate in deal
DUBAI, June 21 - Abu Dhabi National Energy Co
(TAQA), a state-owned oil explorer and power supplier, has
signed a $1.4 billion financing arrangement for the expansion of
its power plant in Morocco, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The 16-year multi-currency project financing is to increase
production capacity by 700 megawatts at TAQA's Jorf Lasfar
coal-fired power plant.
It is the biggest coal-fired power plant in the Middle East
and North Africa region, and Morocco's first independent power
producer.
Following expansion, the plant's gross capacity will
increase to 2,056 megawatts, TAQA said.
BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and
Standard Chartered are lead arrangers for the
international funding, while Morocco's Banque Centrale Populaire
is lead arranging the Moroccan credit facilities.
The latter will represent about 40 percent of the total debt
being raised, the statement said.
Direct loans and guarantees from Asian export credit
agencies and other financial institutions will provide for more
than 50 percent of the total project debt.
In an interview with Reuters last month, TAQA's chief
executive said that North African states offered the company
opportunities for new power and water projects.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)