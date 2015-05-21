DUBAI/ABU DHABI May 21 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) is looking to raise a $3.5 billion loan to refinance existing debt, three sources aware of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The firm is looking for a facility of five years duration and is working with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi and National Bank of Abu Dhabi about its plans, the sources said.

A TAQA spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by David French and Archana Narayanan in Dubai and Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)