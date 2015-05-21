BRIEF-StorageVault reports Q4 revenue of C$8.9 million
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
DUBAI/ABU DHABI May 21 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) is looking to raise a $3.5 billion loan to refinance existing debt, three sources aware of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The firm is looking for a facility of five years duration and is working with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi and National Bank of Abu Dhabi about its plans, the sources said.
A TAQA spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by David French and Archana Narayanan in Dubai and Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
NEW YORK, March 31 Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani went to Turkey to meet with the country's president and sought meetings with U.S. government officials in an attempt to end U.S. prosecution of a wealthy Turkish gold trader charged with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran, Manhattan federal prosecutors said.