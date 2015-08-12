DUBAI/ABU DHABI Aug 12 Abu Dhabi National
Energy Company (TAQA) is close to completing a $3.1
billion five-year loan which will be used to consolidate
existing debts into a new, lower-cost facility, three sources
aware of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The transaction has been finalised by the banks backing the
loan, but the firm is still waiting for the assent of the
emirate's Debt Management Office (DMO) before it can formally
sign the deal, the sources said, speaking on condition of
anonymity as the information is not public.
The DMO needs to approve all fundraising activity by Abu
Dhabi government-related entities, under rules introduced to
prevent excessive borrowing by state companies.
TAQA, which is 74 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government
and which reports its second-quarter earnings on Thursday,
declined to comment.
(Reporting by David French and Stanley Carvalho; editing by
Susan Thomas)