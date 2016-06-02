DUBAI, June 2 Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) said on Thursday its chief operating officer, Edward LaFehr, is leaving the company for personal reasons.

The Abu Dhabi-listed energy firm said in a bourse statement that Saeed Hamad al-Dhaheri will take over as acting chief operating officer, effective June 22, until a permanent appointment for the role is made.

