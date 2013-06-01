RIYADH, June 1 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co
(TAQA) on Saturday took over operation of the
20,000-barrels-per-day Harding field and output platform as part
of an acquisition of BP assets in the North Sea agreed in
2011.
The $1.3 billion deal involved TAQA buying BP's Central
North Sea holdings in Maclure and Devenick fields as well as the
70-percent stake in Harding. It also included raising TAQA's
non-operated interests in the Brae area and associated
infrastructure.
TAQA, in which the Abu Dhabi government holds a 75-percent
stake, already operates the North Sea's Brent pipeline system.
TAQA said in an emailed statement that the acquisition of
Devenick field is expected to be completed at a later date.