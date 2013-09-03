DUBAI, Sept 3 The Cormorant Alpha oil platform in the UK North Sea returned to full production capacity on Aug. 24, the operating company said on Tuesday, ending a shutdown for repairs that began in January.

"Cormorant Alpha recommenced production on June 30 and full production capability was achieved on Aug. 24 following completion of a reinstatement project," Abu Dhabi National Energy Co said in a statement posted on its website.

Production from Cormorant Alpha had remained offline since a leak in January, which also led to the brief shutdown of the Brent oil pipeline system.

TAQA warned in May the Brent system, which typically carries 80,000 bpd of oil from other fields off Scotland, may have to close briefly during repairs to the legs of the linked Cormorant Alpha platform.