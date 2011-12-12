ABU DHABI Dec 12 A consortium including Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA), Japan's Marubeni Corp and South Korea's S&K E&S has bid low for the development and operation of the Hassyan 1 power plant in Dubai, a spokesman for TAQA said on Monday.

The 1,500-megawatt plant will be the first in Dubai to be built as an Independent Power Producer (IPP), whereby the producer sells its output to the utility, with the project to be financed as a public-private partnership (PPP).

State utility Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) will hold 51 percent of the special purpose company that will own Hassyan 1, with the winning bidder owning the rest. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)