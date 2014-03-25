(Adds details, quotes from call, share price move)
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, March 25 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co
(TAQA) posted a net loss of 2.52 billion dirhams ($687
million) for 2013 as it marked down the value of its oil and gas
holdings in North America, the company said on Tuesday.
The state-controlled energy investment giant swung from a
profit after minority interests of 649 million dirhams in 2012.
Because of last year's loss, its board recommended no dividend
for 2013; for 2012, it had paid 10 fils per share.
A one-off, non-cash impairment of 3.25 billion dirhams was
mostly due to "a reduction in the long-term assumptions for
natural gas prices in North America and is in line with recent
write-downs by other natural gas producers in the region," TAQA
said.
The company stressed that the impairment did not affect its
ability to continue operations or service its debt. Cash flow
actually improved last year, with earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation, and amortisation rising 1 percent to 13.4
billion dirhams, it said.
But TAQA's shares plunged, dropping their 10 percent daily
limit on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange.
Total revenues fell 7 percent last year to 25.76 billion
dirhams, the company said.
TAQA has investments around the world, including North Sea
oil production facilities and power plants in India, Ghana and
Morocco. Chief executive Carl Sheldon said on Tuesday that
substantial capital spending would continue despite the loss.
"The impairment won't have an impact on our 2014 programme.
We have budgeted to spend between $2 and $2.5 billion, a little
less than 2013," he said on a conference call with reporters.
TAQA turned around its North American operations last year,
reducing head count by 162, disposing of non-core acreage and
creating a simpler organisation, it said. A more focused capital
spending programme centred around the company's highest-value
prospects has started to generate higher production, it added.
In February, TAQA announced Sheldon would step down in April
after six years with the firm. Edward LaFehr, who leads TAQA's
North American operations, will take on Sheldon's current
responsibilities in a new chief operating officer role, based in
Abu Dhabi, the company said.
In January, TAQA appointed five banks to arrange a potential
international bond offering which was expected to launch in the
first quarter of 2014, sources told Reuters.
The company's chief financial officer Stephen Kersley
declined to comment on the conference call when asked if a bond
issue was imminent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)