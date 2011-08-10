* Taqa Q2 net profit 435 mln dhs vs 171 mln dirhams

* Revenues from oil & gas up 54 pct

* Results beat analysts forecasts, stock rises 7 pct

By Stanley Carvalho

ABU DHABI, Aug 10 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit more than doubled helped by high oil prices and increased production in the U.K., significantly beating analyst's forecasts.

TAQA, which on Tuesday said its Dutch Bergermeer field will not be ready for use as planned in 2014, posted a net profit of 435 million dirhams ($ 118.5 million) in the three months to June 30, compared with a net profit of 171 million dirhams in the same period last year.

Analysts forecast an average net profit of 249 million dirhams, according to a Reuters poll.

Revenue from oil and gas rose 54 percent to 3.1 billion dirhams in the second quarter from 2.0 billion dirhams a year earlier, TAQA said in a bourse statement. Total revenue for second quarter was 7.1 billion dirhams, up 38 percent.

"During the quarter, steady production in our oil and gas business has enabled TAQA to capture the benefits of a higher commodity price environment," Stephen Kersley, TAQA's chief financial officer said in the statement.

TAQA shares rose 7 percent in early trade on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange. The stock has fallen 20 percent year-to-date.

Prices for Brent crude increased to an average of $116.99 a barrel during the second-quarter versus $79.41 per barrel for the same period last year, TAQA said. WTI oil price averaged $102.34 a barrel versus $78.05 a barrel in Q2 2010.

The company, owned 75-percent by the Abu Dhabi government, also runs power plants in Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, India, the Caribbean and the U.S.

TAQA's Dutch Bergermeer field, Europe's biggest gas storage project, will not be ready for use in 2014 as planned after a court ruled that work at the site must stop because of environmental fears, it said on Tuesday.

The company's Chief Executive Abdulla Saif al Nuaimi stepped down during the quarter, while Stephen Kersley replaced Doug Fraser as the new chief financial officer in May. ($1=3.672 Uae Dirhams) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Ediitng by Dinesh Nair)