By Stanley Carvalho and David French
ABU DHABI/DUBAI, June 30 Abu Dhabi may merge its
national energy company into another state-owned business to
make the company's crippling debts more manageable and try to
turn around its performance, sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
Founded in 2005 and the only listed quasi-sovereign company
in the Gulf emirate, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company
(TAQA) went on an expansion drive to create an energy giant to
rival international oil majors such as Exxon and BP.
Billions of dollars were spent on assets, with Canada and
the North Sea among its favoured destinations, in areas
including oil and gas exploration, underground gas storage,
power generation and water desalination.
But the last 18 months have seen its strategy fall apart,
with the huge debts taken on to fund its expansion and a big
drop in oil prices calling into question its very existence.
"The company is embroiled in a battle for its future," said
a source close to the company, declining to be named due to the
matter's sensitivity.
After plunging to a fourth-quarter loss of 3.6 billion
dirhams ($980 million), TAQA said it would slash capital
spending by 39 percent this year and make 1.5 billion dirhams of
cost savings over the next two years. It is also conducting a
review of its assets ahead of potential sales.
Now, Blackstone has been hired to advise on ways to tackle
its debt pile, according to the source, with total liabilities
reaching some 104.8 billion dirhams ($28.5 billion), according
to its first-quarter financial statement.
Sources told Reuters last week that TAQA was raising a $3
billion five-year loan aimed as consolidating multiple debts
into a single, cheaper facility.
Taking a first step to improve its debt situation could open
the way to a merger with another state-owned company.
"It is the biggest stumbling block so by reducing the debt,
Abu Dhabi can do whatever it wants and fold it into any other
entity," said the source, adding merger considerations were
still at any early stage.
Should a merger happen, shareholders owning the 27.8 percent
of TAQA not controlled by the government will hope it follows
the smooth path of Aldar Properties' share-swap merger with
Sorouh Real Estate in 2013 -- and not Aabar Investments'
takeover by International Petroleum Investment Company in 2010,
which faced a backlash from minority shareholders after the
initial offer was regarded as too low.
Monopoly utility Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Authority
(ADWEA) or Mubadala Petroleum, an arm of one of the emirate's
main investment funds, are the likely merger candidates,
according to three Abu Dhabi-based sources.
ADWEA already owns 53.4 percent of TAQA on behalf of the
government and would be a good fit with TAQA's power generation
assets in the United Arab Emirates. Mubadala's energy focus
would also ensure synergies, the sources said.
TAQA declined to comment. A spokesman for Mubadala dismissed
merger talk as rumours. ADWEA could not be reached for comment.
SUPPORT
TAQA has already received government help, including assets
transferred to it and the conversion of a shareholder loan into
equity, according to a Moody's report in which it downgraded
TAQA's baseline credit assessment by three notches due to
concerns over its debts.
Moody's also assumed the government was behind a transaction
disclosed in TAQA's 2014 accounts where a "related party" agreed
to purchase certain oil and gas assets.
"If the company had not entered into this transaction, they
(TAQA) would have had to increase impairments by 6.6 billion
dirhams," said Moody's analyst Julien Haddad, adding if this sum
was removed from TAQA's equity position, which stood at 8.7
billion dirhams at the end of 2014, it would have further eroded
the capital base of a company "already thinly capitalised".
Like energy companies globally, TAQA has been hit hard by
the 45 percent decline in the oil price since June 2014.
But its problems extend beyond the recent downturn, and have
not been solved by multiple management changes.
Carl Sheldon stepped down in February 2014 as chief
executive and Edward LaFehr, appointed chief operating officer
at that time, has been in charge since then.
In April 2014, TAQA's board was revamped with more than half
replaced at the end of their three-year terms, while its finance
chief left in September and no permanent replacement has been
named.
"All they are doing is managing down the value of the
company," said one of the Abu Dhabi-based sources of the
leadership situation.
One thing LaFehr has done is launch a review of the
company's assets, which is being undertaken by Macquarie and
McKinsey & Co..
Sales are expected to centre on TAQA's North American oil
and gas business, although one of the sources said it would
likely retain its 85 percent interest in a tolling agreement for
the Red Oak power plant in New Jersey, as well as its 50 percent
stake in Lakefield wind farm in Minnesota.
($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)
