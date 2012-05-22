Abu Dhabi May 22 State-controlled Abu Dhabi
National Energy Co. (TAQA) and the Turkish energy
ministry have formed a joint committee to discuss investment
opportunities for the oil and gas utility in Turkey, the firm
said on Tuesday.
The committee will "discuss the investment opportunities
available in the energy sector in Turkey," TAQA said in a
statement.
The announcement came after a delegation from TAQA, headed
by the firm's chairman Hamad al-Hurr al-Suwaidi, went to Turkey
to meet with officials from the energy ministry, including
Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz, TAQA said.
Suwaidi, who is also the chairman of Abu Dhabi's Department
of Finance, also met with Turkey's Finance Minister Mehmet
Simsek, the statement said.
"Developing our international power business in the Middle
East and North Africa region is a core to TAQA's growth
strategy. We have ambitious plans for growth and consider Turkey
to be an attractive market offering a range of investment
opportunities," TAQA chief executive Carl Sheldon was quoted as
saying in the statement.
Earlier this month, TAQA, which is 75-percent owned by the
government of Abu Dhabi, said its first-quarter net profit more
than tripled to 534 million dirhams ($145 million), helped by a
gain selling non-core Canadian assets.
TAQA has also said it planned to spend up to $2.2 billion in
capital expenditure this year, and will seal a deal on acquiring
50 percent of a power plant in the Kurdish region of Iraq in the
second quarter.
(Reporting By Raissa Kasolowsky; Editing by Amran Abocar)