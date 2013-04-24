METALS-Copper snaps 6-day losing streak as inventory build-up falters
* Coming up: U.S. Feb nonfarm payrolls at 1330 GMT (Updates with official prices, strike start)
DUBAI, April 24 Britain has approved plans by Abu Dhabi National Energy (TAQA) to develop part of the Cladhan field in the UK North Sea, with first oil expected in early 2015, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Cladhan is expected to produce over 17,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day initially, with first oil expected in Q1 2015, the United Arab Emirates based company said.
"The Cladhan development is the third field that TAQA has developed and the largest project to date," Leo Koot, Managing Director of TAQA's UK business, said.
TAQA has a 40.1 percent stake in the Cladhan field but has agreed to acquire further equity from Sterling Resources (UK) Ltd. in return for providing funding to Sterling to take the project through development.
Production will be tied back to TAQA's Tern Alpha platform.
* Coming up: U.S. Feb nonfarm payrolls at 1330 GMT (Updates with official prices, strike start)
LONDON, March 10 Lloyds Banking Group said on Friday it has taken a further 350 million pound ($425.29 million) provision to compensate customers for mis-sold loan insurance.
BEIRUT, March 10 Lebanon's finance ministry has mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with settlement on March 20 and is planning three tranches, a ministry official said.