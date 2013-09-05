NEW YORK, Sept 5 A fire at a natural gas
processing plant owned by Targa Resource Partners in
southeast New Mexico was put out on Thursday and all workers
have been accounted for, the company said in a statement.
Emergency crews were called on Thursday morning to the
Saunders gas processing plant in Lea County and surrounding
roads were closed off.
The small plant has the ability to process about 70 million
cubic feet per day (mmcfd) and is part of the larger Versado
processing system which has a 280 mmcfd throughput.
Targa did not give a reason for the fire in its statement
and the company was not immediately available for comment.