HOUSTON May 5 Targa Resources Partners LP
is working closely with Noble Group as Asia's
biggest commodity trader evaluates whether to move forward a
deal to support a Targa-built condensate splitter, a new
terminal or both in Texas, Targa Chief Executive Joe Bob Perkins
said on Tuesday.
More than a year ago Noble signed on to support a new $115
million, 35,000 barrels per day (bpd) splitter at Targa's
Channelview terminal on the Houston Ship Channel. The splitter
would split the super-light crude oil into various components
like naphtha and distillates that Noble would buy and sell.
But Noble has come under scrutiny for its accounting methods
after a little-known research firm and a short seller alleged
the company inflated asset values and misled investors. Noble
has denied those allegations and has disclosed more information
about its finances.
Earlier this year Targa and Noble renegotiated their deal to
allow for the splitter, new storage at its other ship channel
terminal or both.
Perkins did not mention Noble's woes in a quarterly earnings
call with analysts on Tuesday, but he said the projects remained
under consideration and Targa expected Noble to decide on one or
both later this year.
"The renegotiated agreements with Noble have resulted in
increased opportunity for Targa versus the original
deal, without Targa taking on any additional risk," Perkins
said.
When pressed for details, he said only that the company had
a "very important commercial arrangement" with Noble and that
analysts "could probably assume that we've got some
confidentiality arrangements with them."
