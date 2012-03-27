* Says asthma trial meets main goals
* Says diabetes trial did not meet main goal
* Targacept drops development of drug for diabetes
March 27 Targacept said an experimental
drug proved effective in a mid-stage asthma trial, but failed to
meet the main goal in another trial for type 2 diabetes.
The company said it will not pursue further development of
the drug, codenamed TC-6987, as a treatment for diabetes.
Last week, Targacept suffered a major setback after partner
AstraZeneca dropped plans to seek regulatory approval
for an antidepressant drug that they were developing.
Targacept shares were down 4 percent at $5.15 in premarket
trade. They closed at $5.39 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)