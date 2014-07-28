July 28 Targacept Inc said it was
stopping the development of its bladder drug after it failed to
show a statistically significant reduction in episodes of
urinary incontinence in a mid-stage study.
The company's shares fell about 32 percent in extended
trading.
The company also said based on results from this and
previous trials, modulation of nicotinic receptors did not
"appear to predict new treatments with a meaningful improvement
over the current standard of care."
Targacept stopped the development of its Alzheimer's drug
earlier this month and its schizophrenia drug last year.
