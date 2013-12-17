Dec 17 Targacept Inc shares lost nearly
a third of their value before the bell on Tuesday, a day after
the company said it would stop developing its experimental
schizophrenia drug following disappointing trial results.
The drug, TC-5619, one of the company's most advanced
treatments, failed to reduce symptoms associated with
schizophrenia in a mid-stage study.
The trial was testing the drug on 477 schizophrenia patients
with stable psychotic symptoms who were on atypical
antipsychotic medication, over a period of 24 weeks.
"These negative results, in our opinion, take out the key
asset from Targacept pipeline," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a
note, maintaining their "hold" rating on the stock.
The company, which was also testing the drug for use in
Alzheimer's disease, will not develop it for either indication,
it said in a statement.
Targacept is also testing drugs for the treatment of
overactive bladder syndrome and diabetic gastroparesis.
Deutsche Bank analyst Robyn Karnauskas slashed her price
target on the stock by $8 to $4, citing the riskiness of the
company's remaining experimental drugs under development.
Individuals who suffer from schizophrenia, a chronic form of
psychosis, can experience a combination of different symptoms.
Targacept's drug was aimed at reducing the so-called "negative"
symptoms.
Negative or deficit symptoms include social withdrawal and a
lack of motivation, while "positive" symptoms include
hallucinations and delusions.
Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Targacept were down 32
percent at $4.05 in premarket trading on Monday.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)