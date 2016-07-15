By Ross Kerber
| BOSTON, July 15
BOSTON, July 15 A widening criminal probe casts
new light on a bitter defeat hedge fund activist Bill Ackman
suffered in his 2009 bid for board seats at U.S. retailer Target
Corp.
Target for years has paid proxy solicitor Georgeson LLC to
track the votes of its top investors. This week, five current
and former Georgeson employees were charged with fraud for using
bribes to get advance voting information on proxy
battles.
The same tactics cited in the criminal complaint were used
to help Target defeat Ackman in 2009, according to a former
Georgeson employee turned whistleblower. Ackman, who runs hedge
fund Pershing Square Capital Management, failed in the
high-stakes battle to install his own slate of directors at
Target and change its business direction.
"We knew long in advance who was winning" the Target proxy
battle, Carl Clark, the whistleblower, told Reuters in an
interview on Wednesday. He said he was fired by Georgeson in
2012 and that he flagged to authorities that bribes were being
used to gain advance access on how investors were voting. The
details were similar to those in the charges filed this week.
Georgeson has not been charged and said in a statement on
Tuesday that it was cooperating with the investigation. A
spokeswoman, Rachel Hamilton-Wilkes, declined to discuss details
of the case.
Pershing Square executives declined to comment, spokesman
Eric Kuo said.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Justice Department, Christina
DiIorio-Sterling, which filed the charges, declined to comment,
citing the ongoing investigation.
Proxy solicitors like Georgeson have become more prominent
with the rise of activist investors. They help companies assess
whether shareholders will vote for or against management
recommendations, including who should sit on the board.
Advance notice of likely proxy voting patterns would give
Target extra time to identify holdouts and change investors'
minds. Information filed in U.S. District Court in Boston by
prosecutors suggests that Target and many other companies
benefited from an inside line Georgeson had at Institutional
Shareholder Services (ISS), which helps big investors cast their
votes.
Target has not been accused of being aware of the behavior
outlined in the criminal complaint. Target, which declined to
comment, continued to use Georgeson for proxy solicitation
services at least through this spring, according to disclosures
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Brian Bennett, while working at ISS, tapped into the
company's computer system to see how votes were being cast on
behalf of big institutional investors that include mutual funds,
according to U.S. prosecutors. They said he did this in exchange
for tickets to sporting events provided by Georgeson employees.
One bribe included two tickets worth more than $1,400 to a
Boston Celtics basketball game, according to a criminal
complaint.
Bennett pleaded guilty to fraud charges last year and awaits
sentencing in U.S. District Court in Boston. His attorney on
Friday declined to comment at a status conference held on his
case.
Georgeson's Australian corporate parent, Computershare Ltd
, hailed its work for Target in its 2009 annual report.
"In one of the biggest proxy solicitations of the year,
Georgeson represented Target Corporation in its successful proxy
fight with a high profile activist investor."
Polling investors is hard work that involves a lot of cold
calls to people who do not want to be harassed, according to
this week's complaint.
"(Eighty percent) of clients do not divulge," one of the
former Georgeson employees, Michael Sedlak, told Bennett,
according to the filing. "They just say they voted."
An attorney for Sedlak did not return messages seeking
comment.
In 2013, Bennett's former company, ISS, paid $300,000 to
settle SEC charges it failed to safeguard client voting data.
The SEC said its investigation found that information on more
than 100 shareholder advisory clients had been shared.
All of Target's four board nominees were re-elected with
more than 70 percent of votes cast, while none of Ackman's
nominees got more than 22 percent of votes cast, Target has
said.
The case is unsettling, said one institutional investor who
had backed one of Ackman's nominees in the 2009 vote, because
companies already have a lot of influence over shareholder
elections. In theory, inside information such as what the
Georgeson team was getting could make a difference in close
contests.
"It's a fairness issue," said the money manager, who was not
authorized to speak publicly about the 2009 vote.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Tim McLaughlin and
Richard Chang)