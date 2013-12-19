Dec 19 Target customers were seeing red over the company's buying data breach, venting anger online and in person on Thursday, with one suggesting a new company slogan: "Expect More. Except Security."

News that computer hackers may have stolen data from some 40 million Target-issued credit and debit cards used in stores from November 27 until December 15 shook up customers shopping the store aisles.

At a Target store in Mission, Kansas, shopper John Hallock said he was reluctant to use credit cards because of security concerns.

"I am wary all the time," he said. "This makes it worse."

"If I go to Target, it will be cash only. If they knew about it and didn't say anything, I think they did the customers a disservice, I really do," he said.

Another shopper, Roger Cook of Kansas City, Missouri, said he was "not angry, but disappointed" over the security breaches.

"But if they don't work on correcting the flaw in whatever security was breached, then I'm more likely to get angry," he said.

Target, the third-largest U.S. retailer, said it was working with federal law enforcement and outside experts to prevent similar attacks in the future. It did not disclose how its systems were compromised.

Rage boiled on the Internet, where @WhatsTheT tweeted "Wow @Target has been a COMPLETE FAILURE this week. No Beyonce and now a 40 million customer hack of customer's credit & Debit card info."

The tweet referred to the store's announcement that it would not sell the singer's new album because it had been released online before it was available in stores.

Another shopper said the hacking episode at the height of the holiday shopping season convinced her to take her business elsewhere.

"Maaaaan I had so much shopping to do @Target I guess I'll just go to @Walmart" tweeted @Caramelbelle.

Twitter user @SynAck posted the iconic Target red-and-white bullseye, which is typically accompanied by the slogan, "Expect More. Pay Less." Instead, it read, "Expect More. Except Security."

Snarky comments, some filed on Twitter with the hashtag #HOHOHOMG, also flew on the social media site Reddit.

"I called the police to report the crime. The officer asked for my name. I told him I didn't have it since my identity had been stolen," wrote Reddit user frowawayduh. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Additional reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Writing by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Gunna Dickson)