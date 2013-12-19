Dec 18 Payment card data was stolen from an
unknown number of Target Corp customers starting on the
busy Black Friday weekend in a major breach at the U.S.
retailer, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The Secret Service is investigating, according to a
spokesman for the agency, which safeguards the nation's payment
systems. Target officials did not respond to requests for
comment.
Investigators believe the data was obtained via software
installed on machines that customers use to swipe magnetic
strips on their cards when paying for merchandise at Target
stores, according to the person who was not authorized to
discuss the matter and declined to provide further details.
Krebs on Security, a closely watched security industry blog
that broke the news, said the breach involved nearly all of
Target's 1,797 stores in the United States, citing sources at
two credit card issuers. The report said that "track data" from
at least 1 million payment cards was thought to have been stolen
before Target uncovered the operation, but that the number could
be significantly higher.
"When all is said and done, this one will put its mark up
there with some of the largest retail breaches to date," the
report cited an unnamed source as saying.
The biggest credit card breach at a U.S. retailer reported
to date was an attack against TJX Cos, the parent of TJ
Maxx and Marshalls. The company disclosed in March 2007 that
data from 45.7 million payment cards had been stolen by hackers
over 18 months. Banks later asserted in court documents the
hackers could have obtained more than 94 million account
numbers.
The data breach at Target could have extended from just
after Thanksgiving to Dec. 15, Krebs said, citing evidence from
investigators.
It is not yet clear how the attackers were able to
compromise point-of-sales terminals at so many Target stores
across the country. Doing so would have required careful
planning by sophisticated cyber criminals.
An American Express spokeswoman said the company is
aware of the incident and is putting fraud controls in place.
Representatives for Visa and MasterCard
declined to comment.
There are no indications that the theft affected shoppers on
Target's website, Krebs reported.