April 29 Target Corp on Tuesday said it has appointed a new Chief Information Officer, Bob DeRodes, to oversee the discount retailer's technology team, operations and data security enhancements.

Target's previous CIO resigned in March, several months after a massive data breach late last year that led to the theft of about 40 million credit and debit card records and 70 million other records of customer details.

DeRodes starts on May 5. Target said it is still looking for a chief information security officer and a chief compliance officer. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York)