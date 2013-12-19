(Corrects paragraph 1 to say data breach occurred over 19 days,
Dec 19 Target Corp said data from about
40 million credit and debit card accounts might have been stolen
over 19 days starting the day before Thanksgiving, in one of the
largest credit card breaches at a U.S. retailer.
The company confirmed a Reuters report on Wednesday that
said federal authorities were investigating a data breach, which
started on the busy Black Friday weekend.
Target said the accounts, which might have been compromised
between Nov. 27 and Dec. 15, affected customers making credit
and debit card purchases at its U.S. stores.
