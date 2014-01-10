BRIEF-Ultrapetrol(Bahamas) prepackaged chapter 11 plan confirmed by court
* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited prepackaged chapter 11 plan confirmed by court
BOSTON Jan 10 State attorneys general from around the country are banding together to probe the Target data breach, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Friday.
Jaclyn Falkowski, a spokeswoman for the Connecticut Attorney General, said separately that Connecticut is joining with New York and other states in the probe.
A Target official could not immediately be reached for comment.
* Advanced Micro Devices - co, units, ATI Technologies ULC entered into fifth amendment amended and restated loan and security agreement dated April 14, 2015
NEW YORK, March 21 A federal judge on Tuesday said investors seeking to hold Deutsche Bank AG liable for causing $3.1 billion of losses by failing to properly monitor 10 trusts backed by toxic residential mortgages cannot pursue their claims as a group.