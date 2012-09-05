Grupo Televisa stock could rise 20 pct in a year -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.
CHICAGO, Sept 5 Target Corp : * CFO says company has planned inventory conservatively for second half of year * CFO says "we aren't interested in driving sales at all costs"
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Transocean Ltd could rise more than 35 percent in the next year or two if oil prices top $60 a barrel, Barron's said in an article on Sunday.
* Huawei launches new premium phone in quest to displace Samsung