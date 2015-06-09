(Adds source comments explaining inadvertent publication)
By Ramkumar Iyer and Nathan Layne
June 9 Target Corp took down a release
from its website on Tuesday that said the company would raise
its share buyback program by $5 billion and boost its quarterly
dividend by 7.7 percent to 56 cents per share.
A person familiar with the matter said the document was one
of several prepared ahead of a board meeting scheduled for
Tuesday evening and that it was published inadvertently. The
board is due to discuss dividend and buyback policy and has not
voted on a plan yet, the person said, describing the document as
"contingency planning".
The company in a statement said it had not officially
released any information and did not comment further.
Target pulled the statement after it was reported by news
media. Reuters took a screenshot of the statement at 3:38 pm ET,
shortly before it was taken down.
The statement had said the quarterly dividend, raised from
52 cents per share, was supposed to be payable on Sept. 10. The
current share buyback program of $5 billion was being expanded
to $10 billion, it said.
Target, the fourth-largest U.S. retailer, said last month it
repurchased $562 million worth of its shares in its fiscal
fourth quarter ended May 2. It had resumed buybacks after nearly
two years.
"We expect to have the capacity to increase our annual
dividend - and repurchase billions of dollars of Target shares
annually - while maintaining our current credit ratings," Chief
Financial Officer John Mulligan had said in the statement.
Target's shares were little changed at $79.12 in
after-market trading on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru and Nathan Layne in
Chicago; Editing by Peter Henderson, Sriraj Kalluvila and Leslie
Adler)