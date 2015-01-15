BRIEF-Italy's Giglio signs deals with Macy's, Bloomingdale's
* Signed deals with U.S. department stores Macy's and Bloomingdale's
TORONTO Jan 15 Target Corp said on Thursday it has sought creditor protection in Canada and that it plans to discontinue operating stores in Canada through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Target Canada Co.
The retailer has faced many problems since launching in Canada less than two years ago and it said in November that it would review the future of its loss-making Canadian business after the holiday season. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Alden Bentley)
LONDON, April 5 European shares gained slightly on Wednesday as higher oil prices and deals boosted energy stocks, with investors cheering improved synergies from an oil services takeover.
* GOCL Corporation says unit Houghton International, entered into definitive agreement to combine with Quaker Chemical Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oYNotN) Further company coverage: