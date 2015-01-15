(Adds details from conference call and link to graphic)
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO Jan 15 Target Corp will exit
the Canadian market after less than two years in a surprise
retreat that will throw more than 17,000 employees out of work
and trigger a $5.4 billion quarterly loss.
Shares of the U.S. discount retailer, which was granted
creditor protection for its money-losing Canadian subsidiary, at
one point rose more than 4 percent on the move. The stock was up
2.2 percent at $75.94 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock
Exchange.
The company announced on Thursday it is shutting all of its
133 Canadian stores and said it expects to report about $5.4
billion in pretax losses for its fourth quarter, which finishes
at the end of January. Losses are mostly due to the writedown of
the Canadian investment, along with exit costs and operating
losses.
Minneapolis-based Target, the No. 2 discount chain in the
United States, has struggled in Canada since its March 2013
launch. It faced huge supply chain problems due to a myriad of
problems at its warehouses, poor communication with headquarters
and the use of inexperienced staff. That left stores poorly
stocked and selection limited, disappointing shoppers who had
eagerly anticipated its arrival in a market where the discount
space was long dominated by Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
Target had said in November it would review the future of
the Canadian business after the holiday season. Stores checked
by Reuters in Vancouver, Toronto and Ottawa around Christmas
showed only moderate traffic and Chief Executive Brian Cornell
said he didn't see the "step-change" in performance required to
justify staying the course.
No matter how Target crunched the numbers it could not
envision making profits until 2021, Cornell said. He told a
conference call the company was "facing a decision to devote
billions of dollars of additional resources for the Canadian
segment without the realistic prospect of an appropriate
return."
The move surprised some analysts who had expected Target to
close its weakest stores and try to fix the rest. Before
Thursday's decision Target had sunk roughly $6 billion into the
market, including around $2.5 billion in capital expenditure and
$1.7 billion of losses to-date, Fitch Ratings said.
"Anything you could have gotten wrong in the playbook, they
got wrong," said Antony Karabus, CEO of retail consultant firm
HRC Advisory.
Target said exiting Canada would allow it to focus resources
on the U.S. market, where it is recovering from a massive data
breach during the holiday quarter of 2013. Target said
comparable U.S. sales during the fourth quarter would likely
rise 3 percent, up from its 2 percent forecast. It also raised
its estimate for adjusted earnings per share in the quarter to
$1.43 to $1.47, an upward revision of 6 cents.
Expectations Canadian retailers would benefit from the
pullout helped lift their shares, with Canadian Tire
up more than 5 percent at one point, and grocers Loblaw
and Empire Co both up about 2 percent. Wal-Mart is
also seen as a beneficiary and could look to pick up some of the
abandoned locations, analysts said.
Target said it would look to grow in the United States by
expanding its smaller format stores, including those in big
cities.
But the failure in Canada raises serious doubts about the
retailer's long-term growth prospects, said Jim Danahy, director
of the Centre for Retail Leadership at York University's
Schulich School of Business in Toronto.
"There isn't a bigger implosion and it needs to be really
understood this is entirely their fault," Danahy said.
Target had hired Eleven Points Logistics, a subsidiary of
Pittsburgh-based Genco, to run its Canadian warehouses.
The company had also reached a long-term wholesale agreement
with Empire Co's Sobeys to supply it with groceries in Canada. A
spokesman for Sobeys said the loss of the account would not have
a material impact on its results. Genco could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Former Target and Eleven Points employees had told Reuters
about a laundry list of problems at the warehouses, stores, and
headquarters, especially in the first year. They said a
combination of new technology and systems, inexperienced hires
and poor training all contributed to supply chain woes.
Barcodes on many items did not match what was in the
computer system, they said, causing massive warehouse logjams,
while store backrooms were stacked from "floor to rafters",
making it difficult to locate products to put on shelves.
Target said stores would remain open during liquidation, and
that with court approval it would pay all of its Canadian
employees a minimum of 16 weeks of compensation.
