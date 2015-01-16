By Nathan Layne and Solarina Ho
| NEW YORK/TORONTO
NEW YORK/TORONTO Jan 16 Target Corp was
scrambling for ways to fix its failing Canadian expansion and
considering closing just the weakest locations, but a
pre-holiday visit to several stores by CEO Brian Cornell helped
seal the decision for a full retreat.
Cornell spent the weekend before Christmas making solo
visits to stores in Ontario and Quebec, Canada's most populous
provinces, according to a Target source familiar with the U.S.
discount retailer's decision to pull out of Canada.
Though the recently appointed chief executive could see
signs of operational improvements - notably, better stocked
shelves - a key ingredient was missing.
"There just weren't enough people in the stores," the source
said. "The weekend before Christmas our stores are usually
packed. He wasn't seeing enough people. The stores he visited
had never looked better, they were in stock, but there weren't
enough people there."
Target said on Thursday it will exit the Canadian market
after less than two years, closing 133 stores, throwing more
than 17,000 employees out of work, and leaving billions in
losses.
A former Target employee in touch with vendors and existing
staff at the Canadian headquarters said everyone was blind-sided
by the decision, especially by the timing.
Target, which entered Canada hoping it would be profitable
after the first year, had invested more than C$7 billion ($5.84
billion) in its Canadian expansion since the start of 2011,
according to its Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA)
filing.
But it wildly overestimated how readily Canadians would
embrace its arrival. A laundry list of missteps at all levels of
the operation left shoppers disenchanted.
The filing showed the company's struggle to lure shoppers
resulted in losses of between $169 million and $329 million
every quarter since it opened. Target is projecting a cumulative
operating loss of more than C$2.5 billion pretax, more than
triple what they originally expected.
Target blamed its colossal failure on four key factors: its
large-scale opening, supply chain problems, pricing and product
assortment issues, and a lack of online presence.
In the filing, Target said pace and large size of the
expansion severely hampered its ability to respond quickly and
effectively to problems.
The company had invested heavily in its supply chain
operations, but a combination of data-entry and ordering errors,
poor training, and confusion over differences between U.S. and
Canadian systems resulted in empty shelves for key merchandise
and over-stocking of other products.
The Minneapolis-based retailer considered all options as it
struggled to right the floundering Canadian rollout, adding
resources and consulting extensively since last spring.
It considered selling assets and consolidating distribution
operations, but "even under the most optimistic scenarios,"
Target said in the filing that it could not see a way to
break-even in the next five years.
On Wednesday, the Target board gathered for a regularly
scheduled meeting, according the unnamed source. Members knew
that they would be evaluating Canada's holiday performance, and
that modeling was under way to determine what it would take to
make the operation profitable.
The source said executives had weighed several scenarios,
including shutting dozens of poorly performing stores and trying
to save the profitable ones.
Instead, a full pullout was announced, and Target Canada
filed for bankruptcy protection.
On Friday, as retail analysts and the Canadian media tore
into Target for mishandling the expansion, Cornell called an
all-staff meeting at Target's Minneapolis headquarters to
explain what had gone wrong.
Taking to the podium in a massive meeting room emptied of
furniture to accommodate hundreds of staffers, Cornell spoke for
15 minutes.
Exiting Canada "was the hardest business decision I've ever
made," Cornell told the team, according to the source. He said
the focus would now be on digital and U.S. operations.
($1=$1.19 Canadian dollars)
(With additional reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto; additional
writing by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson; and Peter
Galloway)