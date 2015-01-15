By Susan Taylor and Allison Lampert
| TORONTO/MONTREAL
TORONTO/MONTREAL Jan 15 Target Corp's
abrupt decision to withdraw from Canada is troubling news for
many mall owners, as the most obvious potential buyer of
property assets - Wal-Mart - is expected to cherry-pick from
Target's 133 locations.
Minneapolis-based Target, the second-biggest U.S.
discounter, obtained creditor protection for the Canadian unit
and said on Thursday it will seek to sell real estate assets,
including leases for some 14.7 million square feet of retail
space.
"There's going to be a spike in vacancy rates - there's no
question," said David Bell, a senior retail consultant with
Colliers International, noting the impact will also affect
smaller tenants within malls.
"You're probably going to see some mall managers move
tenants around, pretty quickly. This is going to be, 'Let's get
the war map on the wall.'"
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's biggest retailer,
already has stores near most Target locations, said Jim Danahy,
chief executive of consultancy CustomerLAB. He said any big
buy-out deal could raise competition concerns with regulators.
Target's retreat also means retailers are more likely to
take a measured approach to Canadian expansion, rather than
emulate the large-scale push that failed the U.S. discounter.
One Canadian mall owner, who has Target stores in his
shopping centers, said the company's departure leaves him with
two choices.
"One, you need to see if a large retailer like Wal-Mart will
come in and take up the space. Or you need to break up the space
to attract tenants," said the owner, who did not want to be
named.
"It will have a dramatic impact on shopping centers. There
are going to be some victims, where the space just stays empty."
Property owners may need to get more creative in filling
mall space with nontraditional tenants like data centers or
medical offices, experts said.
Prime urban malls, in which Target was one of several
anchors, are expected to quickly find suitors, but smaller,
suburban malls, with only one or two anchors, will be a tougher
sell.
Craig Johnson, head of Customer Growth Partners, said he
expects British budget clothing retailer Primark Stores Ltd,
which recently signed a deal to lease space from Sears Holdings
Corp to expand in the U.S. market, to take a look at
the Target locations. Primark is controlled by Canada's Weston
family, who also control grocer Loblaw Companies Ltd.
"Primark is a value-oriented department store and there is
nothing really like it in the U.S. now and there is nothing
really like it up in Canada. Canadians are even thriftier than
Americans," Johnson said.
Credit Suisse analyst David Hartley believes that Target's
top locations will likely lure Wal-Mart along with grocers,
department stores such as U.S.-based Marshalls, Canada's
Hudson's Bay Co and specialty auto and home goods
retailer Canadian Tire Corp.
Antony Karabus, CEO of retail advisory firm HRC Advisory,
sees a fit with home goods retailers such as Home Depot Inc
, Rona Inc and Lowe's Companies Inc ;
along with such large grocers as Loblaw, Sobeys and
Metro Inc.
He expects Target to sell half its locations without "a lot
of pain," but the remainder will cause "heartache."
Real estate investment trusts with exposure to Target
locations include RioCan and Morguard,
though prices of units in both were little-changed.
RioCan said Target accounts for less than 2 percent of its
rental revenue and its leases for 26 locations are guaranteed by
the parent company for more than a decade.
