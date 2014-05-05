PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BOSTON May 5 Target Corp shareholder CtW Investment Group called on the retailer to separate the roles of chairman and chief executive after Monday's announcement that Chief Executive and Chairman Gregg Steinhafel is leaving the company.
"The Board needs now to take bold steps to address the leadership crisis, which last year's data breach so painfully revealed," CtW Investment Group Corporate Governance Manager Etelvina Martinez said in an email. "For this reason, we expect the interim separation of these two important roles to become a permanent one." (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
March 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Lands' End announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Stantec Inc - has signed an agreement for sale of its software business, Innovyze to EQT Mid Market US Fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: