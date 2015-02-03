(Recasts first paragraph, adds spokeswoman comment on DeRodes departure)

Feb 3 Target Corp on Tuesday named former Tesco PLC executive Mike McNamara as chief information officer to replace Bob DeRodes, who was hired in May to bolster the retailer's cybersecurity following a massive data breach in late 2013.

When Target named DeRodes as CIO in April it had been looking for someone to fill that role on an interim basis, Target spokeswoman Katie Boylan said, noting he will stay on as an advisor for a short time before retiring.

DeRodes declined to be interviewed, Boylan said.

Former Tesco CIO McNamara, who had been with the company for 15 years, played a key role in modernizing the British supply chain and establishing it as one of the world's largest online grocers, Target said in a statement.

"Technology is critical for Target's future success. So finding the right leader for this role was one of my absolute top priorities," Brian Cornell, who was named chief executive in July, said in the statement.

Target said DeRodes had played a key role in bolstering the company's cybersecurity in the wake of the 2013 breach that compromised up to 70 million customers' personal data and eventually led to the departure of former CEO Gregg Steinhafel.

DeRodes hired Brad Maiorino, a former General Motors Co executive, as the company's first chief information security officer in June. Both Maiorino and Jacqueline Hourigan, the chief compliance officer named in November, will work closely with McNamara on a variety of issues, Boylan said. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Richard Chang)